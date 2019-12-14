US sets conditions for lifting Iran sanctions: report

He did not mention what those conditions would be, however.

Mnuchin's remarks at Doha Forum 2019 came while Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has stressed that the lifting of unjust and unilateral sanctions against Iran was the only viable way for the two countries' to hold talks within the framework of the P5+1.

Rouhani reiterated on December 4 that that negotiations could take place once the US removed its unjust sanctions against Iran, adding that even heads of P5+1 could hold talks in a joint meeting format.

“The moment the US lifts all of its unjust, wrong, and terrorist sanctions on Iran, heads of the P5+1 could immediately gather for a joint meeting,” Rouhani had said.

MNA/PR