JCPOA hurt after US withdrawal, Iran president advisor says

Cultural adviser to the Iranian president Hesam al-Din Ashna made the remarks at a seminar dubbed ‘Peace and Stability in West Asia; One region, One Fate,’ which was held in Tehran on Saturday.

“As you know, after the United States withdrawal the JCPOA was damaged, and it may be more harmed by non-compliance of certain countries,” Ashna said, adding “but it could save Iran’s face by proving that it does not possess nuclear weapons.”

“Nobody is worried about Iran nuclear deal anymore and the JCPOA has become a program for peace and regional security,” he added.

The advisor to Iranian president further pointed to Syria and the Russia and Iran's contribution to foiling partitioning of the Middle Eastern country, adding that it was the Syrian government that requested Iran and Russia’s help.

He, meanwhile, added that Iran is opposed to intervention in other countries’ internal affairs.

He further noted that the second principle of Iran’s foreign policy is to oppose the crackdown on people's protests that want to contribute to determining the fate of their country regardless of the fact that who the oppresser or the oppressed is, Iran does not approve oppression.

The advisor further noted that the Israeli regime seeks to partition Iraq and Syria as its own priority, while it is also opposed to the JCPOA.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime's alliance with some countries in the region is deterimental to both Iran and the region's security.

