Without JCPOA, any negotiations with Iran to be difficult: Mogherini

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has reiterated the call for preserving the Iran nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA in the face of US unilateral withdrawal from the agreement back in May and the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran.

“With no nuclear deal any negotiations with Iran would be much more difficult, not easier,” Mogherini said on Tuesday in a meeting of EU Non-Proliferation Consortium.

“Thanks to the nuclear deal we now have new channels to engage, and engage even in a constructive manner - as some recent developments on Yemen have shown - with Iran to discuss regional issues ... [and] also security matters,” the EU foreign policy chief further added.

She also stressed that Iran missile defense program is a matter of concern for the European Union.

Meanwhile, Iran has reiterated that its missile program only serves to defend the country against threats and that the West is in no position to discuss it or demand negotations over it.

