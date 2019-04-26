US prevents Iran from benefitting from JCPOA

Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fully, he reiterated.

According to Interfax, there is no doubt that Iran has complied with its commitments in JCPOA, he said, adding, “but our major concern is this that Iran cannot take advantage of benefits of JCPOA.”

A landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in Austrian capital Vienna on mid-July 2015.

Although Iran has thus far fulfilled its obligations within the framework of JCPOA fully, the issue of which has been repeatedly reiterated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), US moves have prevented Iran from benefitting JCPOA, Ryabkov emphasized.

US anti-Iran moves are ‘illegal and unlawful’, he said, adding, “according to the provisions stipulated in JCPOA and endorsed in UNSC Resolution 2231, countries in world are authorized to do business with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

