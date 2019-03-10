Larijani stresses need for expending ties with Tajikistan

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan Mohmmad Taghi Saberi, during which he also said “Tajikistan is a friend and neighboring country for Iran, with a lot of cultural similarities, including a common language between the two countries.”

Stating that Iran and Tajikistan have had good relations throughout history, larijani said that the two countries need to get over misunderstandings to further expand relations.

The top Iranian legislator further stressed the necessity of expanding ties with Tajikistan in all fields, especially in economic areas.

The new Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan, for his part, described the central Asian country as a strategic country for expanding fully-fledged cooperation with Iran, promising that he will use all the potentials to develop bilateral relations in all areas.

