Zarif lashes out at Netanyahu’s warmongering tirades

“First, Netanyahu stands next to nuclear BOMB factory and threatens Iran with annihilation. Now, he openly boasts about his “OFFENSIVE" missiles that can reach anywhere,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Tuesday.

He went on to add that the Israeli prime minister “still whines about Iran's Deterrent and DEFENSIVE missiles, and the West parrots his ‘concerns’.”

Zarif’s Tuesday remarks were in line with his recent criticism of the US and the West’s position toward Iran’s missile defense program.

On the sidelines of Doha Forum in Qatar, Zarif rejected the Americans’ position against Iran’s missile system, stressing that the program only serves to defend the country against threats and that Washington is not in any position to discuss it.

Zarif's tweet is also a jab at Netanyahu's remarks at Israel Aerospace Industries near Tel Aviv, who said, while standing in front of a display of weapons, that "they develop offensive missiles here that can reach any place in the region and any target."

