FM Zarif says Iran not to change its policies under US sanctions

After attending the Doha Forum which wrapped up on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message on his Twitter account, saying “I told Doha Forum that Sanctions have never worked. They hurt ordinary Iranians but don't change policy.”

Zarif added that the US hostile policies against Iran has had an adverse effect and has “allowed Iran talks to proceed.”

He further said he is positive about the ongoing negotiations with remaining signatories to the JCPOA including three major European countries plus Russia and China.

Zarif underlined in a post on his twitter account that Iran would not change its policies under the US sanctions. "If there is an art we have perfected in Iran -- and we can teach it to others for a price -- it is the art of evading sanctions," he had noted.

“It is the US which has decided to walk away and sow violence and chaos,” the Iranian top diplomat further noted in his today's tweet.

KI/4486942