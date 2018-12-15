Iran missiles non-negotiable, Zarif tells Al Jazeera

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Qatar on Saturday morning to participate and deliver a speech at the 18th edition of Doha Forum, which kicked off today, December 15, and will continue through Sunday.

Zarif told Doha-based Al Jazeera on the sidelines of the Forum that the United States has violated the UN Resolution 2231 by its withdrawal from the JCPOA, while it is accusing Iran of doing so by pursuing its defensive missile program.

Zarif added that the US administration is in no position to accuse Iran of violating the UN Resolution 2231 while the Americans are trying to destroy the same resolution. He, meanwhile, stressed that the resolution will continue to exist despite US undermining attempts.

The Iranian top diplomat added that the missiles are for defensive and deterrence purposes and Iran is spending the least amount of money on its military sector in comparison to all the other countries in the region.

In response to a question on the future of the JCPOA, he described the nuclear deal as a great diplomatic achievement which is supported by the whole international community while the United States has done everything possible to undermine and eliminate the agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister further noted that the rest of the world does not seem to be ready to accept American bullying behavior.

