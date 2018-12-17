MP says probability of approving FATF bills high

The likelihood of endorsing the domestic money laundering amendment bill, the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), and Palermo bill is higher than their denial, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told ISNA on Monday.

The senior MP went on to say that he was present at the Saturday’s Expediency Council session which was dedicated to reviewing the bills, adding that the council is following the bills seriously.

The bill on combating money laundering was studied in details in Saturday’s session of the Expediency Council, said the secretary of the body Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday in a press conference, adding, “this bill has nothing to do with foreign documents such as CFT and Palermo, rather it’s a domestic bill that was enacted some 10 years ago in the country and recently, the administration has proposed to amend the law.”

The Iranian Parliament amended the bill on accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) after the Guardians Council rejected it. The case will be again studied in Guardians Council to see if the amendment is proper or not. In case of any disagreement between the Guardian Council and the Parliament, the final decision will be made by the Expediency Council.

