Basij warns Expediency Council about dangers of joining FATF

In a letter to the head and members of Expediency Council on Saturday, the students highlighted that joining Palermo and CFT bills is against wisdom.

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said, these bills are developed by enemies of the Iranian nation, the letter reads, adding that ratifying these bills will reveal Iran’s critical economic and nuclear information.

It’s better for the government to put forward domestic bills to fight money laundering and avoid disclosing economic information of Iranians, the letter notes.

The bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) was rejected by the Guardian Council in early November due to some flaws that the Council had found to be ambiguous or against the country’s Shari'ah and the Constitutional law. The bill was then amended by the Iranian Parliament. The case is referred the Guardian Council to see if the amendment is proper or not.

In case of any disagreement between the Guardian Council and the Parliament, the final decision will be made by the Expediency Council.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

