TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – The Expediency Council convened on Sat. to review the FATF-related anti-money laundering bill (CFT). At the end of the meeting, the Council's spokesman, Mohsen Rezaie, responded to journalists’ questions about the differences between the Parliament and the Council on the bill. The meeting was chaired by it head Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati and it was attended by the Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani.