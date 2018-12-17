2019 Budget Bill should be formulated based on cutting oil dependency

Considering the objectives of resistance economy, giant steps should be taken in line with cutting dependency on oil revenues, Larijani maintained.

He made the above remarks at the 7th Nationwide Seminar on “Role of Research in Legislation Process on Situation of Next Year’s Budget Bill” and added, “budget during sanctions period should be formulated differently, so that it is essential that necessary terms and conditions should be taken into serious consideration.”

He pointed to the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic revolution and stated, “the Leader emphasized that the next year’s budget bill should be compiled in line with reducing spending, cutting dependency to oil revenues and paying due attention to the objectives of resistance economy, otherwise, most economic objectives of the country would fail.”

He reiterated that budget structure should be corrected according to the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan and also sublime advises of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

In the end, Larijani said, “government should be downsized. Once the electronic government is launched precisely, giant steps could be taken for downsizing the government.”

MA/IRN83137270