Guardian Council cannot ignore CFT flaws

Speaking in a conference on the four FATF-related bills that Iran has been required by the Financial Action Task Force to pass in order to be removed from its blacklist, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei pointed to the Guardian Council’s opposition to CFT and said that the bill on Iran's accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism has been examined meticulously in the Expediency Council (EC), because, EC always investigates the difference of opinion occurred between the Guardian Council and Iranian Parliament.

In response to the barrage of criticisms raised over CFT, Kadkhodaei reiterated that the Guardian Council decides about CFT independently. Once CFT’s flaws are corrected both in Expediency Council and Parliament, the Guardian council will give a go ahead to the bill, he added.

The spokesman one again stressed that the Guardian Council reflects its viewpoint about CFT according to the Sharia Law and Constitution and takes necessary steps to correct the flaws in cooperation with the Iranian Parliament and Expediency Council.

