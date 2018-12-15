Ireland determined to boost coop. with Iran

He pointed to the trip of Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group to Ireland and said, “high-profile talks made in this regard shows that Ireland is seriously determined to broaden its cooperation and interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In this regard, a high-ranking delegation, headed by the Head of Iran-Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Group Mostafa Kavakebian, comprised of Iranian Parliament representatives visited Irish capital Dublin last week for bilateral talks.

Iranian ambassador pointed to the first official trip of Iranian parliamentary delegation to Ireland and said, “currently, a new chapter of cooperation has been opened between Iran and Ireland for broadening and enhancing bilateral cooperation.”

In this bilateral meeting, outlooks of the Islamic Republic of Iran with regard to the regional and international issues were discussed, he said, adding, “Ireland is keen on boosting its ties with Iran in all levels.”

For this purpose, heads of Iran and Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Groups issued a joint statement on Thu. Dec. 13 in the field of expanding bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

The statement is read as follows: “we acknowledged the superb opportunities and capacities for the development of cooperation between Iran and Ireland, so that objectives of these capacities and opportunities should be materialized in various political, economic, trade, scientific and cultural fields.”

It should be noted that Alireza Rahimi and Elyas Hazrati Iranian parliament representatives and Ms. Zahran Saei representative of people of Tabriz accompanied Kavakebian in this trip.

