Amir-Abdollahian congratulates all Yemenis on peace agreement

In a Friday tweet, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Congrats to all Yemenis on first step of all-out Yemeni agreement in Sweden. Ending Saudi-led aggression in Yemen is to the interests of Riyadh, Abudhabi & regional security.”

“History will never forget US & KSA are responsible for 4 years of crime against women, children & humanity,” he added, posting the following photo.

A key breakthrough in Yemeni peace talks was achieved on Thursday in Sweden when warring sides agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Hudaydah. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called this agreement “an important step” and “real progress towards future talks to end the conflict”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi also welcomed the ceasefire, saying, “we hope the agreements would be implemented within the framework of the specified timeframe and provide the necessary ground for the next round of talks in the near future to reach a final deal.”

MAH/4484752