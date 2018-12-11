Iran offers congratulations on successful elections in Armenia

In a Tuesday statement, Bahram Ghasemi welcomed the recent successful parliamentary elections in Armenia, describing it as a trend of democratic changes in the neighboring country.

Ghasemi also hailed the polls as an important event in Armenian internal affairs, expressing hope that as a result of participation of people and after the formation of the new government there will be expansion of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia.

Saying that relations with neighbors always has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy as having a decisive effect on stability, prosperity and security of all the countries in the region, Ghasemi stressed the geographical proximity has established deep cultural and historical ties between Iran and all its neighbors, to which Iran attaches great importance.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on 9 December 2018, as none of the parties in the National Assembly were able to put forward and then elect a candidate for prime minister in the two-week period following Nikol Pashinyan's resignation on 16 October 2018.

Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, bolstered his authority as his political bloc won the elections.

KI/IRN83131202