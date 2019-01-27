  1. Politics
Tehran, Yerevan eye increased bilateral coop. in different fields

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the two sides discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

The two sides conferred on the latest status of bilateral ties and avenues to further expand friendly relations between the two countries.

Sajjadi said that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Armenia in different fields including energy, transportation, and trade.

For his part Mnatsakanyan welcomed the growing trend of ties between the two neighboring countries, adding that Armenia will put an all-out effort to implement previously reached agreements.

Iran and Armenia can safeguard each other’s interests and not let any factor severe their bilateral relations, the minister noted.

