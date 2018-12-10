PM Nikol Pashinyan wins Armenia’s election

My Step Alliance, which includes Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party, won 70.4% of the vote based on results from all polling stations, the CEC said on its website, Euro News reported.

Results showed that two moderate opposition parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - got enough votes to clear the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

Pashinyan came to power in Armenia in May after weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism. The former newspaper editor marked a dramatic break from the cadre of rulers who have run Armenia since the late 1990s.

He stepped down in October so parliament could be dissolved ready for the early election but remained the acting prime minister.

"Armenian citizens created a revolutionary majority at the parliament," Pashinyan told reporters at his bloc's headquarters after first results were published.

"If this trend continues, the majority won't face any problems in implementing legislative changes," he said.

After a change of power in the South Caucasus country of around 3 million people, Pashinyan's government sought to initiate changes to the electoral code. But the move was blocked by the former ruling Republican Party, which dominated the parliament.

The Republican Party received 4.70% of the vote and it was not clear whether it managed to enter parliament. Under Armenia's constitution, 30% of seats in parliament must go to opposition parties.

MNA/PR