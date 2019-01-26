Larijani invites new Armenian parl. speaker for official visit

Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan, Kazem Sajjadi, handed over Larijani's invitation to the the newly-appointed President of National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who assumed office on 19 January.

During the meeting on Thursday evening, the Iranian ambassador noted the friendly and historic relations between Tehran and Yerevan, and called on the two sides’ parliaments and friendship groups to boost efforts for the all-out development of ties.

Sajjadi then voiced Iran’s interest in expanding cooperation with Armenia in the areas of energy, transportation, trade, tourism and establishment of small and medium sized industries, which was welcomed by the Armenian side.

President of National Assembly of Armenia, for his part, welcomed the expansion of parliamentary relations between the two sides, voicing his country’s readiness to engage in efforts in boosting cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

He also thanked the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for having extended the invite, saying he would make a visit to Iran at the first opportunity.

