Armenian Pres. accepts resignation of PM Pashinyan

On Sunday evening, the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarksyan announced that he has accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Armenian Constitution, after the resignation of the Prime Minister, he will be responsible for advancing the affairs of the country until the formation of a new government.

Pashinyan said in an address he will step down to trigger snap parliamentary elections. He will still carry out the responsibilities of the head of government, Public Radio of Armenia reported.

“The parliamentary elections are possible only in the event the Prime Minister resigns and the National Assembly fails to elect Prime Minister twice. After this, the Parliament is considered dissolved by virtue of law, and early parliamentary elections take place,” Pashinyan explained.

To hold the June 20 elections in full compliance with the law, Nikol Pashinyan will nominate his candidacy for the Prime Minister twice, other factions and MPs represented in the National Assembly will not nominate candidates. The parliamentary majority will not elect Pashinyan as Prime Minister, and the National Assembly will be considered dissolved.

Nikol Pashinyan said his Civil Contract Party will run in the elections, and he will be the candidate for Prime Minister.

“We will humbly obey the decision of the people, and will wholly carry out our commitment before the people. If people decide I should leave the Prime Minister’s post, I will obey that decision. If people decide I should continue performing my duties as Prime Minister, I will fulfil that decision,” Pashinyan stated.

