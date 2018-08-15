Iran, Armenia to increase nanotechnology cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajjadi met with Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation in the field of science and technology.

In the meeting, Kazem Sajjadi said that there has been dramatic progress in terms of cooperation between academic centers of the two countries, while saying “but cooperation on some areas such as new technologies and nanoscience has not been taken seriously, while Iran ranks fourth in the global ranking in the field of nanotechnology and has made huge progress in this area.”

Sajjadi continued “if the Armenian side is ready, Iranians can transfer to or teach these technologies in schools, universities and laboratories in Armenia.”

He also emphasized the need to implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran and the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, as well as the document signed during the fifteenth session of the Joint Commission between the two countries.

He invited Harutyunyan to visit Tehran in a bid to provide the ground for implementation of the bilateral agreements.

Arayik Harutyunyan, for his part, said that there are different areas for increasing bilateral cooperation, saying that the' 2018 Love Revolution' has increased the speed and quality of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

Harutyunyan added “we are confident that we will see a dramatic advance in academic and academic relations in the near future.”

He described Iranian people and government as reliable friends that will stand with Armenian when it is faced with difficulties and hardship.

