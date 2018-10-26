Iran, Indonesia sign medical MoU

Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Health Minister of Indonesia Nila Moeloek signed the MoU on Friday on the sideline of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As per the document, the two countries will increase cooperation in the fields of health services, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, medical research and development, prevention of contagious and noncommunicable diseases, traditional medicine, and crisis management.

The two-day Global Conference on Primary Health Care is co-hosted by the government of Kazakhstan, WHO, and UNICEF, and will wrap up today. Health ministers from 194 countries across the globe are taking part in the event.

The Iranian health minister also signed an MoU on healthcare cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart. Under the agreement, the two sides will expand cooperation on primary healthcare, research and education in the field of medical sciences, non-communicable diseases, strengthening human resources, as well as medicines and medical equipment.

