Health min. unveils ‘Arash’ social robot, drone for disaster relief

The two latest scientific achievements were unveiled during the minister's visit to the Health Digital Media Exhibition.

Arash is a 15 degree-of-freedom low-cost humanoid mobile robot buddy, carefully designed with appropriate measures and developed to interact with children ages 5-12 years old. It is a mobile social robot friend for educational and therapeutic involvement of children with cancer based on their interests and needs.

Arash was designed, built, improved, and enhanced to operate successfully in pediatric cancer hospitals.

An experiment conducted in June 2018 confirmed "high engagement and interest of pediatric cancer patients with the constructed robot."

The UAV disaster relief has been equipped for specific areas and situations in order to render quality health services, deliver medications as well as some ordinary and light equipment.

