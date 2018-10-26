Iran, Kazakhstan sign MoU on healthcare coop.

According to the public relations department of Iran's Ministry of Health, Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi held talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yelzhan Birtanov on Friday in Astana, on the sidelines of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care, which marks the 40th anniversary of the Declaration of Alma-Ata. The Declaration of Alma-Ata formed the foundation for the last 40 years of global primary healthcare efforts, according to Astanatimes.

During the meeting, the two sides signed an MoU on healthcare cooperation, including primary healthcare, research and education in the field of medical sciences, non-communicable diseases, strengthening human resources, as well as medicines and medical equipment.

The Kazakh minister welcomed the proposals of the Iranian side for making long-term plans in the field of healthcare, promising to visit Iran at the first opportunity.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh minister awarded the Iranian minister with two medals, one in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Declaration of Alma-Ata, and the other, a medal of honor from the government of Kazakhstan.

Minister Birtanov said that the medal of honor is bestowed on a selected few, adding that the medal is granted to the Iranian minister of health due to his effective contributions to global healthcare.