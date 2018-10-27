Value of Iran non-oil export to Indonesia up by 42% in H1

Also the weight of the non-oil exports to Indonesia has risen by 20 percent in the same period, he said, adding that plastic, chemical, petroleum, steel, and food products are among main Iran’s non-oil exports to the country.

Kamari went on to say that the value of Iran’s import from Indonesia in the same period has been $80 million which shows a positive $248 million trade balance for Iran.

Imports from Indonesia mainly include wood and paper pulp, inorganic chemicals, wood and wood products, food and beverage, and home appliances, he added.

