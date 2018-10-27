  1. Economy
27 October 2018 - 11:16

Value of Iran non-oil export to Indonesia up by 42% in H1

Value of Iran non-oil export to Indonesia up by 42% in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – The value of Iran’s non-oil products exported to Indonesia in the first half of Iranian fiscal year (Mar. 21 – Sep. 22) has reached $328 million, increasing by 42 percent compared to the same period last year, said Iran’s Commercial Attache to Indonesia Anvar Kamari.

Also the weight of the non-oil exports to Indonesia has risen by 20 percent in the same period, he said, adding that plastic, chemical, petroleum, steel, and food products are among main Iran’s non-oil exports to the country.

Kamari went on to say that the value of Iran’s import from Indonesia in the same period has been $80 million which shows a positive $248 million trade balance for Iran.

Imports from Indonesia mainly include wood and paper pulp, inorganic chemicals, wood and wood products, food and beverage, and home appliances, he added.

MAH/IRN83079670

News Code 139075

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News