Vienna, Tehran mull over expanding bilateral health coop.

In the meeting between the Iranian Ambassador with the Austrian Minister of Health, the two sides stressed deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of health, treatment, and social care.

During the meeting, Bagherpour spoke about the progress made by the Iranian companies in the field of producing home-made COVID-19 vaccine despite the challenges posed by inhumane US sanctions.

“At the same time, we believe that collective international cooperation is an inevitable necessity to eradicate this global threat”, the Iranian envoy said.

The exchange of experience in the field of smart hospitals, biotechnology, health tourism, social care and health insurance, electronic health system, manufacturing of medical equipment, treatment protocols, and pharmacy were among the issues discussed by the Iranian and Austrian officials.

It was also agreed that talks will continue to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in the field of health, treatment, and social care and that the health ministers of the two countries will also hold talks in the near future.

RHM/FNA13991108000125