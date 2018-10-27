Spanish university to open center for Iranian studies

The signatories to the agreement were Iran’s Cultural Attache in Spain Alireza Esmaeili and Vice Chancellor of University of Salamanca Efrem Yildiz.

The center is aimed at boosting academic and research activities on Iran via enabling students and aficionados to assess the differnt development aspects of the Iranian society.

As per the agreement, Nazia Barani, the university’s instructor of the Persian language, was assigned as the head of the center.

Found in 1134, the University of Salamanca is the oldest university in the Hispanic world and the third oldest university in the entire world still in operation.

