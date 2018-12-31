  1. Politics
31 December 2018 - 14:11

Iranian health minister reportedly resigns

Iranian health minister reportedly resigns

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – According to the reports, Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi has handed in his resignation to the cabinet last week.

Fars News Agency reported that Hashemi has bid farewell to his deputies and colleagues after today’s meeting at Health Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran.

The minister has not attended recent cabinet meetings which intensified the speculations about his resignation.

MP Elyas Hazrati tweeted on Sunday that Hashemi has resigned due to the reduction of health sector budget in the Budget Bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1398 (to start March 21, 2019).

According to reports, President Rouhani has not yet accepted the resignation and government officials are trying to convince Hashemi to continue his job.

MAH/FNA13971010000574

News Code 141075

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News