Iranian health minister reportedly resigns

Fars News Agency reported that Hashemi has bid farewell to his deputies and colleagues after today’s meeting at Health Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran.

The minister has not attended recent cabinet meetings which intensified the speculations about his resignation.

MP Elyas Hazrati tweeted on Sunday that Hashemi has resigned due to the reduction of health sector budget in the Budget Bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1398 (to start March 21, 2019).

According to reports, President Rouhani has not yet accepted the resignation and government officials are trying to convince Hashemi to continue his job.

MAH/FNA13971010000574