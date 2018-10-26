Russia calls for increased coop. with Iran in vaccine production

She made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi on the sideline of the Global Conference on Primary Health Car in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Skvortsova also touched upon President Putin’s order for reducing import of medicines by 2019, adding that Iran-Russia joint committees should be swifter in materializing agreements of the health sector.

Iranian Health Minister, for his part, highlighted the need to boost bilateral cooperation with Russia in different fields of the health sector.

Hashemi also invited his Russian counterpart to visit Iran and further discuss ways to enhance ties.

The two-day Global Conference on Primary Health Care is co-hosted by the government of Kazakhstan, WHO, and UNICEF, and will wrap up today. Health ministers from 194 countries across the globe are taking part in the event.

MAH/4441647