US’s stance on Iran’s presence in Syria doomed to failure: Jaberi Ansari

Hossein Jaberi Ansari made the remarks on Wednesday after a trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, and Turkey’s senior representatives with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while speaking to reporters in Moscow. In reaction to some adversary media’s reports with regard to Iran’s absence from a recent Syria meeting in Turkey, Jaberi Ansari said “no country has the right to exclude other countries and Iran’s role in Syria and Astana peace process and the peace in that country is a reality that is taken into account by Turkey and other actors.”

With respect to today and yesterday’s meetings with Russian and Turkish representatives in Moscow, he said that yesterday they met with with Russia's Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Bogdanov and Sergey Vershinin, in addition to a separate meeting between the senior representatives of the three countries present in Astana peace process. But, he said, today they met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jaberi Ansari said that the all the meetings focused on how to advance the Astana Peace Process and finding a breakthrough in the work of the Syrian constitutional committee.

The special assistant to Iran’s foreign minister further added that they have already gone more than two third of the way with regard to the Syrian constitutional committee.

“We are looking for an appropriate formula to determine the representatives of the Syrian civil society”, he said, adding that they are constantly communicating with UN representative in Geneva. He further expressed hope that in the next round of Astana peace talks, the work of the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee is done and the committee has started its work.

Jaberi Ansari added that in the meeting with the Russian deputy foreign ministers yesterday, they had also discussed the crisis in Yemen and the ways to find a solution to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe there.

KI/IRN83077401