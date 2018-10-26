Moscow visit aimed at talks on ending Yemen war: Jaberi Ansari

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the Special Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Political Affairs, noted his trilateral talks with Russian and Turkish counterparts in a recent visit to Moscow, saying the talks mostly focused on Syrian developments, particularly in the political arena, and more specifically, the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

Participants of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi made the decision to set up the constitutional committee on January 30. The committee will be tasked with making recommendations concerning the amendments to the Syria’s constitution.

Jaberi Ansari went on to note that the formation of the constitutional committee is facing some issues, adding he had consulted with Russian officials on finding ways to circumvent these obstacles.

He also mentioned the start of talks on Yemen with four European countries and the EU; “the aim of these consultations is to find a solution to help Yemen out of the current conflict, in a way that warmongers can find a way out of their self-made crisis through the window of peace,” Jaberi Ansari added.

The Iranian diplomat further added that the Moscow visit was an attempt to reach a format for talks with Russia on the Yemeni issue in a way that the two countries’ approaches would complement one another.