Jaberi Ansari, Omani FM talk Yemen war in Muscat

Jaberi Ansari arrived in Muscat atop a delegation Monday night, with an aim to hold consultations with Omani officials on regional issues.

On Tuesday, he met with Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi, and conferred on the latest regional developments and the current efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The Iranian official will also hold separate meetings this afternoon with representatives of a number of Yemeni groups, and exchange views on diplomatic efforts aimed at putting an end to the imposed war against Yemeni people.

Prior to this, Jaberi Ansari had held talks with Sweden's special envoy for Yemen and Libya affairs Peter Semneby on Sunday, during which the two sides talked about Iran-Sweden cooperation in order to help put an end to the Saudi-led Yemen war that has killed some 15,000 Yemenis and injured thousands more since March 2015.

