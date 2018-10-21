  1. Politics
Jaberi, Maurer discuss latest developments in ME

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the Special Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Political Affairs and Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) held a meeting in Tehran, conferring on the latest developments in Syria and Yemen.

In a Sunday meeting held at Foreign Ministry headquarters, the two officials discussed the latest status of Syria, Astana peace talks, the humanitarian situation in Idlib, and the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

They also conferred on the developments in Yemen, and the latest efforts to solve the crisis and facilitate the process of providing humanitarian aid to Yemeni people.

Providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn people in Yemen and Syria has always been among the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran during recent years and the country has used all available capacities in this regard.

