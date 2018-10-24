Iran’s exports to Korea, Turkey drop in H1

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the value of exports to South Korea in the first six months of the current year amounted to $844 million, which shows a 61% decrease in value compared to the same period last year.

Weight-wise, Iran’s exports to South Korea stood at 1,600 tons, which amount to 3.6 percent of the country’s total exports, showing a 68% decrease as compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s exports to Turkey come to $736 million in the first six months, showing a 21% drop in value compared to the same period last year. Turkey’s share of Iranian imports comprises 3.2 percent of Iran’s total exports, amounting to 1,031 tons. Exports to Turkey from Mar. 21 to Sep. 22 has registered a 51% decrease in weight compared to the same period last year.

