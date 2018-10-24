Value of vegetable, footwear exports doubles in H1

In the first half of Iranian fiscal year (Mar. 21 – Sep. 22), the total weight of Iran’s non-oil exports hit over 56 million tons, which shows a 3.27 decrease compared to the same period last year. The total weight of imports in the same period stood at 16.220 million tons, which indicates a 9.3 percent drop compared to last year.

Value-wise, Iran exported a total of over $23 billion goods, and imported $22.182 billion, which registered a positive trade balance of $940 million.

According to the IRICA’s latest report, Iran exported 1.116 million tons of various types of vegetables, plants, edible roots and tubers in the first half of the current Iranian year, generating $438 million revenue. The figures show a 98% increase compared to the same period last year.

The report puts the export of vegetables in the first six months last year at 732,000 tons, valued at $221 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s export of various types of footwear reached 13,402 tons in H1, valued at $62 million, indicating a 3% increase in weight and 54% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the footwear exports stood at 7,728 tons valued at $40 million last year.

