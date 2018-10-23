Exports from Kermanshah province rise

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari made the above statement, saying that the province’s exports observed a 28% and 46% growth in tonnage and value, respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Noting that Kermanshah has five active border crosses, the official pointed to Sumar border cross with considerable potentials of becoming a major gate in western Iran, and said that only value-added goods are transited through that border cross.

Of the total $1.633 billion goods exported from the province in the period, some $657 million were sent to foreign markets from Sumar, Heidari noted.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and ice cream are among the goods exported via the province’s borders to over 30 countries.

