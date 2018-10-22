'Empty View' to vie at 2 intl. film festivals

'Empty View' narrates the story of a mother waiting for the return of her son from the war.

The animation will attend My Mumbai International Short Film festival in India and Tbilisi International Animation Festival in Georgia.

Written and directed by Ali Zare Qanatnowi, the animated piece has recently won the Best Animation and Best Film Music awards from the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Tbilisi International Animation Festival aims to promote the animation art and industry culture throughout the world, especially the Caucasus Region. The event will be held on November 2-4.

LR/4435684