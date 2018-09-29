  1. Culture
‘Empty View’ wins awards in Canada, India

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Empty View’ directed by Ali Zareh has won awards at two international film festivals in Canada and India.

Directed by Ali Zareh Ghanat Nouri, ‘Empty View’ has won the Best Animation award at the third Best Short Fest in Ontario, Canada, held on 22-23 September 2018.

‘Empty View’ also won in the Best Message Award category of the third Great Message International Film Festival in India.

‘Empty View’ is the story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

The Indian festival also awarded ‘Run, Rostam, Run’ by Iranian filmmaker Hossein Molayemi with the Best Animated Short Film prize. The event was held on 22-23 September.

