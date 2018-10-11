‘Empty View’ selected as finalist at London City Film Awards

Directed by Ali Zareh, ‘Empty View’ has been selected as a finalist at the 2nd London City Film Awards in the United Kingdom, scheduled for October 27, 2018.

‘Empty View’ is the story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

The animated piece has recently won two awards at the third Best Short Fest in Canada, and the third Great Message International Film Festival in India.

London City Film Awards, according to the event’s website, is platform for budding filmmakers of all backgrounds to exchange and celebrate the new work that is being made all around the world.

Winners will receive Trophy Awards and Award Certificates at the award ceremony in London.

