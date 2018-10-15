  1. Culture
3 Iranian titles to vie at Brazil’s FRICINE filmfest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Three Iranian titles, including ‘Empty View’ by Ali Zare and ‘Tanafos’ by Farshid Ayoubnejad, have been accepted into the competition program of 13th International SocioEnvironmental Film Festival of Nova Friburgo, FRICIN, in Brazil.

Two animations by Iranian filmmaker Ali Zare Ghanatnowi, ‘Empty View’ and ‘Essence’, as well as a short film, ‘Tanafos’ directed by Farshid Ayoubnejad will represent the Iranian cinema at the 13th International SocioEnvironmental Film Festival of Nova Friburgo, FRICIN, in Brazil.

‘Empty View’ is the story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war. ‘Essence’ has been inspired by the music of German composer Richard Strauss, with a focus on depicting human beings as an endless galaxy in the universe.

The International SocioEnvironmental Film Festival of Nova Friburgo, also know as FRICINE SOCIOAMBIENTAL, was founded in 2006, with an aim to “promote films, capable of stimulating the public´s perception of environmental questions, and stressing the urgency of preserving nature and the ecological, cultural and touristic values of the Atlantic Rain Forest in the region of Nova Friburgo.”

The 13th edition of the festival will be held on October 30 to November 4, 2018, in  Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

