‘Alan’ wins Best Short at Germany’s Eberswalde Filmfest.

‘Alan’ won the Best Short Film award at the German festival in competition with 38 other titles from 18 countries, including US, Spain, France, Australia and China.

The film is the story of one of the many families in Syria and Iraq who have lost their homes and families after ISIL attacks

Filmfest Eberswalde is a small professional film festival close to Berlin, Germany. There are 5 competitions: short feature film, animation film, documentary film, audience award short film, audience award documentary film.

The 15th edition of the event was held on 7-14 October 2018.

