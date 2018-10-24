China to host 2nd Conference of Iranian Scientific Society

The scientific Conference will be held on Nov. 25 in China with the following topics: ‘industry and energy’, ‘agriculture, water and environment’, ‘education, research and technology’, ‘medicine, health and bioscience’, ‘management, economics and commerce’ as well as ‘culture and tourism’.

Interested individuals may submit their articles by Nov. 1 to the secretariat of the Conference at the following address: ISSC2018@ISSCN.IR

This conference will be held in Chinese capital Beijing with the sponsorship of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China and in cooperation with the scientific and technology envoys of the country in China, Leader’s office in universities, representative of MAPNA Company in Beijing.

The first edition of Conference of Iranian Scientific Society was held in Chinese capital Beijing last year (ended March 20, 2018) entitled ‘Experiences and Opportunities of Education and Research’ in the presence of minister of Health and Medical Education.

MA/IRN83077272