Iranian Army uses military robots in operations: official

The Head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies Center Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan told IRNA that the center acts as a watchdog and constantly monitors current and future threats.

Pourdastan said that his center keeps under constant watch any threats against the Army and other armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and develops the required equipment to tackle them.

The use of military robots is one of the areas that the Army's Strategic Studies Center is working on to deal with the threats, the general said, adding that his center cooperates with the Self-sufficiency Jihad Organization of the Army on developing the military robots and robotic systems.

He said that the Army has unveiled and been testing some versions of military robots since 2014.

Pourdastan added the Army secured achievements in using robots in demining and scouting fields.

He added that a robotic air defense system, which launches antiaircraft rockets at a distance of 500 meters from the crew, has been successfully tested as well.

KI/IRN83182174