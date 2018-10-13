12th Cinema Vérité slated for early Dec. in Tehran

According to the secretariat of the festival, filmmakers of 4000 short, semi-long and long documentaries from 100 countries around the world have submitted their works to the 12th Cinema Vérité, scheduled for December 9 – 16, 2018 in the Iranian capital.

Documentaries from many countries as diverse as Thailand, Pakistan, Japan to US, Denmark and France, are taking part in this year’s run of the event.

The lineup, to be disclosed later, is said to include selected and acclaimed documentaries in the most important documentary festivals of the world such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno, Idfa, Hot Docs, Karlovy Vary, Visions du Réel, Cinema du Réel, etc.

The Iranian documentary event is organized by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), showcasing the world’s very best of documentary in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

It has 3 international and another 3 national competition sections for short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries.

The festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such as Mirror of a Festival, Our Time, Our Universe, Portrait, etc.

MS