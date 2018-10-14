  1. Culture
'Run, Rostam, Run' nominated for Best Animation at Turkish filmfest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Run, Rostam, Run’ by Hossein Molayemi has received nomination for Best Animation at the 12th Architecture and Urban Films Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. Once he gets to Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to achieve his objective.

The animated piece has recently won the Best Animation award at the Great Message International Film Festival in India, and received Special Mention at London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival in United Kingdom.

The 12th edition of Architecture and Urban Films Festival will be held on October 20-27 in Istanbul, Turkey.

