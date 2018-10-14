‘Iro’ goes to Brazil’s São Paulo Filmfest.

‘Iro’, meaning ‘here’, has been selected to vie at the 42nd São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, scheduled for 18-31 October 2018.

‘Iro’ is the story of a lonely and tired old man who is thinking of a way to save his son, who is going to be executed. After the execution, he buries his son and takes care of his grandson, trapped in the cycle of life.

Another Iranian title, ‘Orange Days’ directed by Arash Lahouti has also been selected to compete with more than 300 films from different countries at the Brazilian festival.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region.”

