‘Orange Days’ goes to Poland’s TOFIFEST Filmfest.

Iranian fiction-feature ‘Orange Days’ will take part in the competition section of the 16th edition of TOFIFEST International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, scheduled for 20-28 October 2018.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region.”

The Iranian film has already taken part at a number of other international festivals, including the 19th Calgary International Film Festival in Canada, 2018 Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland, and 42nd São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil.

