‘Birthday Night’ wins Best Short at Austria's Linz Filmfest.

Directed by Omid Shams, ‘Birthday Night’ is about Ahmad and Ali, two friends and business partners, who go through a dramatic turn of events on their birthday night through which they begin to learn more about each other.

The film managed to snatch the Best Short Film award at the Austrian film festival, held on 11-14 October in Linz.

Linz is the first international short film festival in the Upper Austrian city, established for “showcasing and celebrating the best independent short films from already established filmmakers as well as great work from new upcoming talents and artists from all around the world.”

The event, accordign to its website, focuses on “finding diverse independent films with strong characters and storylines, from filmmakers who share their visions in a powerful, creative and entertaining way.”

‘Birthday Night’ had previously won the Best of the Fest Award at the 2018 Short Sweet Film Festival in the US.

