12 October 2018

Gen. Heidari

Army to unveil new drones

Army to unveil new drones

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian Army will unveil its new air-defensive achievements before the current Iranian year ends (on March 20, 2019).

Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said on Friday that the Army will unveil its domestically-manufactured drones, which will be assigned to new air missions.

The general commander touched upon the uniqueness of the drones, saying Iran has achieved great levels of producing defensive equipment, including drones.

He noted that the Army is missioned to defend the territorial integrity and protecting the independence of the country and will not let menace disturb the peace and security of the Islamic Republic.

The country’s military forces have achieved a great deal of know-how in the field of technology by the help of domestic experts and scientists.

The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said this week that Iran is currently among the seven drone powers in the world.

