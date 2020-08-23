Iran to boost defense power whether or not sanctions lifted

While speaking in a live IRIB TV program, Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard referred to the fact that Iran ranks fourteenth among powerful military countries, adding that this status demonstrates Iran’s military power in the world.

Describing drones as one of the indicators of all countries' air combat capability, he also mentioned, “International organizations have ranked Iran fifth among other countries in the field of drones.”

Hailing Defense Ministry’s initiativeness in designs of engines and aircraft, he added that the domestic designs can help the country perform better on the battlefield because the enemy will be unable to understand the mechanism of the homegrown products.

Stating that Iran has some plans to cooperate with other countries after lifting the arms embargoes in October 2020, he asserted that Iran's cooperation with other countries has never been unilateral and "we also have some products to exports."

"We will definitely meet our domestic needs to strengthen the deterrence power of the country”, he said and also stressed, “We will not wait for the lifting of the sanctions.”

RHM/5005353